Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/05/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Believe it or not, we are in our first full weekend of November and it's a warm one. Temperatures today are warmer than average for this time of year, with expected highs in the mid 80s and lows bottoming out in the 60s. Our region will experience increased water content by way of higher humidity levels and patchy morning fog; however, rain chances are still low despite the moisture.

Chances today are minimal but will pick up slightly by the end of the upcoming week. A weak cold front approaches this weekend, but it will not have the instability needed to fire off any heavy downpours or drop our temperatures significantly.

Daylight savings time ends early Sunday at 2:00 AM, so remember to turn your clocks back one hour. I hope you enjoy your weekend and extra hour of sleep.