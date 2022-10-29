Saturday morning First to Know forecast (10/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gorgeous weather is expected for the start of the last weekend of October. Ahead of an approaching cold front moisture will increase bringing our humidity values to the muggy range. But, despite the increased moisture rain chances are minimal today for much of the region. Our western counties may experience a slight chance of showers later today.

The approaching front is expected to reach the Big Bend and South Georgia by tomorrow which will increase our chances of precipitation slightly. Storms are possible early in the day on Sunday and will diminish by Halloween on Monday. It appears that we will continue the relatively dry patten we've experienced lately, and our next chance of rain will return by midweek.

Expected highs today will reach the lower 80s and overnight lows are in the mid 60s.