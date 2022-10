TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although we will experience a slightly warmer beginning to our day, temperatures are still below average for this time of year. Thankfully the start of our weekend will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. If you are out early you may need a jacket, but you will be able to shed it by the afternoon.

We will have a steady climb in our temperatures as the week progresses with increased rain chances by Tuesday. Have a wonderful weekend.