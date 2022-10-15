Watch Now
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (10/15/22)

Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are expecting a beautiful day ahead for the Big Bend and South Georgia, plus a fantastic day for Seminole Football. Cloud cover is minimal today due to high pressure building over our area, so sunshine will be abundant, and skies will stay clear. Rain chances are also nonexistent. Temperatures will steadily increase as we progress throughout the day, then by the evening hours lows will drop back into the 50s.

This weekend please take advantage of the gorgeous weather and comfortable temperatures, because by midweek we expect temperatures to dip into the 40s behind a cold front!

