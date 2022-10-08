Saturday morning First to Know forecast (10/08/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fall-like weather is still in full swing for the next several days! An approaching cold front will keep us dry and cool, but we will not see stormy conditions along the frontal boundary. Due to the drier pattern we've experienced, rain chances remain non-existent through the weekend. We'll notice a cooler start to our morning with a steady warming trend throughout the day.

Expected highs will top out in the upper 80s and lows will dip down to the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. I hope you are able to get out and enjoy this second weekend of October.