TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! I hope you are enjoying this sneak peek of Fall as much as I am. The tail end of last week's cold front brought cooler and drier conditions to our region. As high pressure begins to build at the start of our week, we'll continue to experience a drier pattern, a decrease in rain chances and an increase in temperatures.
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/17/22)
Saturday morning First to Know forecast
Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 09:52:50-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.