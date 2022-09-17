Watch Now
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/17/22)

Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 09:52:50-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! I hope you are enjoying this sneak peek of Fall as much as I am. The tail end of last week's cold front brought cooler and drier conditions to our region. As high pressure begins to build at the start of our week, we'll continue to experience a drier pattern, a decrease in rain chances and an increase in temperatures.

