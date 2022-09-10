Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/10/22)

An upper-level trough and southerly flow is expected to drive moisture and heavy rainfall to the Tallahassee area and our coastal counties throughout the day. A flood watch has been issued for our region and will expire at 6:00 PM on Sunday. Please be cautious when out and about this weekend and remember if you encounter flood waters, turn around.

Rain chances will decrease early in the work week bringing a slight relief from showers and storms. Lows for the rest of the work week will linger in the low 70s with highs in the upper 80s.