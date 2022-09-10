Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/10/22)

2022 slate first to know FTK
abc 27 First to Know Weather
2022 slate first to know FTK
Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 08:42:31-04

An upper-level trough and southerly flow is expected to drive moisture and heavy rainfall to the Tallahassee area and our coastal counties throughout the day. A flood watch has been issued for our region and will expire at 6:00 PM on Sunday. Please be cautious when out and about this weekend and remember if you encounter flood waters, turn around.

Rain chances will decrease early in the work week bringing a slight relief from showers and storms. Lows for the rest of the work week will linger in the low 70s with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.