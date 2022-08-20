Saturday morning First to Know forecast (08/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday morning! It's a pleasant start to the morning under mainly clear skies. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It'll be seasonably hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90's. Heat indices may climb to around 102 degrees this afternoon, especially in areas that don't get cooled down from any rain. Low temperatures will be in the low 70's. Sunday will bring more sunshine, plus summer heat and humidity. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible again on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90's.

By next week, a wetter pattern will become established over the region offering multiple rounds of rain and t-storms, at times. High temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 80's by then thanks to additional cloud cover and scattered storm activity.