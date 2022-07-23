Saturday morning First To Know forecast (07/23/2022)

Good Saturday morning!

Sunny skies will shine for our morning, but this afternoon, isolated showers and storms will be expected for central parts of the Big Bend and southwest Georgia. Our eastern Big Bend areas, including the Suwanee Valley and I-75 corridor, will expect to have scattered showers and storms from a disturbance off the east coast of Florida. Some spots may see local heavy downpours. Our highs for today will top out in the low to mid 90s. For tomorrow, most of the Big Bend and South Georgia will expect to have scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s for your highs, but there will be breaks in between for sunshine!

