TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —

Partly cloudy skies are expected to start off this morning. Most of the Big Bend and SW Georgia could start to see showers by late morning. Scattered thunderstorms will progress through the afternoon and into the evening. With these thunderstorms, some spots can see damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours, especially in interior south Georgia and SE Alabama. Important note; it will not be a complete washout, but those of us in south Georgia and SE Alabama can have an isolated chance for a flash flood advisory later today. We can expect to have a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Our temperatures will be in the low 90s for your highs.

Tomorrow and following the next couple of days, we will expect even more showers and storms, with periods of heavy rain as well. Our grounds will certainly be saturated for the start of next week. So make sure you keep that umbrella on with you.

