TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning!

A quiet morning to start off this 4th of July weekend with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. If you plan on doing any outside-related activities, the morning to early afternoon will be your best bet because we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Big Bend and southwest Georgia all afternoon. These showers will help keep our temperatures maintained around the upper 80s to lower 90s for your highs, with your lows in the low to mid 70s. It will not be a complete washout, but most of us will likely see some rain for today. For Sunday and even throughout next week, we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds during your mornings, with afternoons expected to have scattered showers and thunderstorms accompanied with some lightning and gusty winds at times. Highs will range mostly in the low to mid 90s.

