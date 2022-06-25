TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning!

The day begins with partly to mostly cloudy skies leading up to showers and storms as early as the late morning with conditions not as severe as we saw yesterday. The clouds and storms will alternate throughout the day with the last of the storms occurring in the evening. We can finally take a breath of fresh air as far as our temperatures go with our highs being in the lower 90s and our lows tonight around the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow we'll see partly cloudy skies with rain chances decreasing to about 20% with a bit of a drier atmosphere with the help of that slow-moving cold front. Those rain chain chances will remain low into the work week but will increase once again by midweek. Our highs for tomorrow and the beginning of the work week will be in the low to mid 90s.

