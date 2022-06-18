Saturday morning First To Know forecast (06/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning!

Heat will continue through today as temperatures reach the upper 90s to as high as 100°. Our dewpoint temperatures will be nearing our air temperatures, meaning our heat index will be well into the triple digits, possibly as high as 110°. Coastal regions and the eastern Big Bend can expect to have scattered showers this afternoon, as that cold front will be clashing with some sea breeze influence causing some heavy downpours at times. Our lows will be in the mid 70s.

For tomorrow, as that cold front makes its way out, it will help clear out moisture levels, decreasing rain chances before we start next week. Temperatures will still be hot, but will be slightly cooling down to the mid 90s for our highs. Our lows will be dropping slightly as well into the lower 70s.

Rain chances will remain low throughout next week with high temps warming back up to about 100° and lows in the mid 70s by midweek.

