Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (06/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — No rain this morning; thankfully, a slight break from the pattern we have been stuck in, yet storms and showers are on the way. The sunshine has felt nice, though, and temperatures are climbing; summertime humidity creates lots of mugginess. Though we cannot complain, the sunshine is something I have at least personally missed. Storms and showers are moving through our area by the afternoon, bringing the risk of damaging winds and large hail; a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out now. The main concern is flooding, though, given the amount of rainfall we have had lately, introducing more water on saturated soil brings risks of flash flooding and river flooding, which we will keep monitoring for you. Several counties have an areal flood watch until tonight at 11 pm. A similar pattern follows for Sunday to close out the weekend, but I suspect another sunny morning in the forecast and for the rain to stay away until the evening hours of Father's Day. Unfortunately, this stormy pattern we have experienced lately does follow us into the workweek, bringing more rain and chances for severe weather.

— Katelyn McKinney