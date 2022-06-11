Saturday morning First To Know forecast (06/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning!

Late morning showers could start to kick in, as it becomes more scattered with thunderstorms in the Big Bend. Heavy downpours could occur at times, eventually heading north and east. Rain chances will start to become more isolated as we get into the evening. The cold front that is weakening and making its way out may not cause so much influence for these systems but could clash with some sea breeze due to those southerly winds bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will be in the lower 90s today. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. We can expect to have daily afternoon showers and storms continuing into tomorrow and next week, as those temperatures continue to climb into the mid 90s along with some moisture in the atmosphere to be causing these daily rain chances to be steady.

