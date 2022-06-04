Saturday morning First To Know forecast (06/04/2022)

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning!

Calm and clear morning before we can expect to have scattered showers and storms spread throughout the Big Bend region and southwest Georgia this afternoon into late evening. The weakening cold front will be causing some of these storms to pop up, as well as some influence by the sea breeze. Where these storms take place will be a quick downpour, with some gusty winds possible. Some areas may see a round or two, especially along the Apalachicola River. These storms will not be originated by the tropical system for South and Central Florida. However, our wind flow coming from the northeast, will be influenced by it. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday will continue to see some isolated showers and storms, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s for your highs and low 70s for your lows.

