Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (06/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A similar pattern for both days of our weekend: things look clear for the morning hours, but more clouds and higher rain chances for the afternoon into the evenings. Most rain tends to be focused around the 1-75 corridor, so conditions do not look too widespread, but you can still expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Temperatures are also likely to be warm in and around the 90s area-wide. However, the North wind is keeping an excellent dry spell for our area, helping to eliminate a lot of the typical summertime humidity. A high will settle in for the start of our work keeping the rain away for a few days and the potential for lots of sunshine. Even given the chance of rain this weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, lower dewpoints, and isolated/localized rain.

-- Katelyn McKinney