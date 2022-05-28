Saturday morning First to Know forecast (05/28/2022)

ENTER DATELINE — Good Saturday morning!

You can finally give that umbrella a break, as we can expect to have mostly clear skies for today, especially for inland Big Bend and southwest Georgia region. That cold front has since cleared out, bringing in drier conditions, so we will have a break from that muggy feel. Winds coming from the south could bring some sea breeze influence which could possibly spring up a stray shower along the coast. Temperatures will be reaching up to upper 80s for your highs and lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

We can expect mostly clear conditions to continue as we get into the rest of Memorial Day weekend, with the coast seeing another possible stray shower. Memorial Day will have scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

