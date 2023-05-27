Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (05/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — It is shaping to be a gorgeous, sunny, and clear start to our holiday weekend here in the Big Bend. The sunshine and mild conditions will also continue going into the rest of our weekend. It's topping off today at only around 80 degrees, but a gradual warm-up every day until it hits the 90s again by the work week. Rain stays away for most of us until the end of the week, but a localized sprinkle or two could propagate in our weekend afternoons. The central forecast is how excellent the weekend conditions are as we celebrate our time off. Best to get outside and enjoy these temperatures that are slightly below average and plenty of amounts sun.

— Katelyn