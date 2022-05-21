Saturday morning First to Know forecast (05/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday morning!

We are off to a quiet morning with a few passing clouds. Warm and humid with temperatures in the low 70s. Precipitation activity will pick up as we get into the afternoon. Expect to see scattered thunderstorms coming in until this evening with isolated areas seeing damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and our lows will be in the upper 60s. Tomorrow we can expect more thunderstorms, not necessarily as heavy as we could see today. Next week will be a repetitious midsummer-like pattern, with afternoons seeing back to back showers and storms, with chances decreasing as the week progresses. Our highs will mainly be in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s, reaching low 70s.

