Saturday morning First to Know forecast (05/14/2022)

Drier start to the day as humidity will increase later on. We have partly cloudy skies throughout the day with possible isolated showers later in the afternoon. We will not necessarily have heavy downpours as we saw yesterday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will start to see highs reach into the 90s with some rain and thunderstorms possible. Rain chances could diminish as we progress into the middle of the business week along with having hottest temperatures for the season picking up to the mid 90s due to a high pressure system coming this way.

