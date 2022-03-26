Saturday morning First To Know Forecast (03/26/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A chilly start to Saturday morning will give way to a refreshing jump-start to the day! Expect morning temperatures in the low to mid 40's! If you plan to do any early outdoor activities, those jackets are a must! The rest of the day will feature beautiful sunshine, comfortable conditions, and high temperatures rebounding to the low 70's! It'll be a breezy day with dry conditions. Try to limit any outdoor burning, especially if you live in South Georgia!

Sunday is going to be another splendid day! Breezy again under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures should climb a couple degrees warmer to the mid to upper 70's!

The upcoming work week will begin quiet and a warming trend will take over. More moisture will creep in through midweek which could produce some patchy fog for our morning commutes.

Rain and storm chances return on Thursday. Some of those storms have the potential to be severe. Wet weather looks to stick around into Friday, as well.