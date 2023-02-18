Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (02/18/2023)

That cold front has moved out, and we are feeling the consequences! So, you can put away the rain gear for the coming days and replace them with your sun shades. Cool and dry air has settled in the Big Bend and South Georgia, and you can expect your high today to only reach the 60s—crisp morning with a pleasant sunny afternoon in the forecast for today. Saturday seems the coldest day in the forecast; we can expect a gradual warm-up going into the week. Sunday looks gorgeous, with mostly sunny skies and a warmer outlook than today. Record highs are in the forecast this week, with low rain chances and ample sunshine. You can expect more humidity near the coast due to the strong influence of the south wind. That should increase cloud cover, only experiencing a partly cloudy week-long trend. Just expect abundant sunshine and slim rain chances for the next seven days!

- - Katelyn McKinney

