Saturday Morning First To Know Forecast (02/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For your Saturday morning, you will be waking up to some showers; heavy pockets of rain are possible by the afternoon, with several more inches of rain expected to fall in the next 24 hours. Scattered severe storms across the Big Bend and isolated severe storms for South Georgia are expected today, dumping excessive amounts of rain. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia, and the potential for flash floods is not out of the question. There is a slight risk for severe weather today, two out of five, with the main concerns being gusty winds, isolated brief tornado/waterspout, and heavy rain bringing that high risk of flooding. In addition, Withlacooche and Ocklachna rivers have flood warnings on Sunday until further notice as this system continues to dump several inches of rain. Showers should have their final say by Sunday morning when they move north, but river flooding with be a continued concern as the rain stays with rivers and runoff brings continued water into our area.

You can expect high temperatures for your weekend to be chilly, with highs in the 50s and 60s. However, it may feel a little chillier on Sunday, with windier conditions following the cold front. You can also see lows dip into the 30s on Sunday night, and cooler nights continue for your start of the work week. Though the weekend may be soggy, we can expect the sun to return for your Monday and Tuesday, also bringing a warm-up with it. You can see temperatures climb daily, reaching the upper 70s by the middle of your week. Showers are not in the forecast again until Friday.

- - Katelyn McKinney