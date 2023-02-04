Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (02/04/2023)

It is the first weekend in February, and we can expect lots of sunshine for your Saturday morning though pretty breezy conditions, especially when waking up to temperatures in the mid-40s. The wind is coming out of the northeast at about 15 mph area-wide, making it feel a little cooler as you head out the door this sunny Saturday. Clouds are not expected to enter the forecast until late Saturday night and into Sunday by which they will stick around all day. We are looking at temperatures well above average for your work week, Wednesday some isolated areas topping at 80 degrees, and a surface high keeping us warm and dry until Thursday. Rain chances will increase by Thursday and Friday, ending the trend of sunshine. High temperatures are pretty consistent most of the week in the 70s with lows in the 40s this weekend climbing to the 50s later this week. Enjoy the clear and sunny skies starting off your weekend!