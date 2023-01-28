Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (01-28-2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A chilly start to your Saturday morning, but sunshine is expected to warm our temperatures into the 60s by the afternoon. You may see some patchy frost as you watch the sunrise, as a light freeze impacted the inland areas when overnight lows reached the mid-30s. Prep for a dry start to your day today with a few clouds creeping by early evening, and clouds will persist going to your Sunday. Scattered showers are expected later into your weekend, maybe even hearing a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not in concern. Portions of southwest Georgia will see the heaviest rain, which could reach up to 3" by Monday evening. Though some of us can be susceptible to spotty rain coverage and some areas stay clear from rain, there are still persistent clouds area-wide. There is a warmer trend towards the middle of your work week, with highs in the 70s. The next following weather disturbance is entering the forecast by Thursday, bringing higher rain chances.

