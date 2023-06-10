Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Morning sunshine to start our weekend with possible showers and thunderstorms in the early evening hours. This will be a pattern we see for our weekend, waking up pleasant with a rain chance possibility by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees for most of us, with more muggy conditions around the coast and some humidity relief for those in South GA. You can expect the rain today to stay around 1-10, a propagation of the sea breeze pattern we typically see now that we have reached those summer months. Things are looking to warm as we go into next week with temperatures above 90 degrees and a pattern of showers. Otherwise, it's best to get out and enjoy the sunshine before the early evening when it could rain on your parade, though some of us could go all day with no rain. Nothing crazy in the forecast this weekend, just maybe some early morning fog for your day Sunday and lots of sunshine.

-- Katelyn McKinney

