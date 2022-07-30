Saturday First to Know forecast (07/30/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! This weekend is going to be downright beautiful, but it will be a summertime scorcher! High temperatures may climb into the middle 90's both Saturday and Sunday. Heat indices, or what your body perceives it to actually feel like outside, could be around 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. As upper level atmospheric high pressure lingers over the region in conjunction with some drier air, storm chances will decrease this weekend. However, there could still be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, but it'll be few and far between. Overall, expect a hotter and drier weekend. Try to stay cool while spending time outdoors!

Rain chances should gradually increase heading into the first week of August. High temperatures will be in the low 90's accompanied by daytime scattered showers and thunderstorms which can help curb the late summer heat.