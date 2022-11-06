Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/5/22)

An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean later this weekend near the Bahamas. It is forecast to drift westward or west-northwestward across the southwestern Atlantic waters where gradual development may occur. The National Hurricane Center highlights this region with a high chance for development over the next 5 days. In that time, it may be able to gain tropical or subtropical characteristics. There is still some uncertainty about its eventual positioning, but it is forecast to move towards the Florida peninsula by the middle part of next week. Regardless of potential tropical/subtropical development...stronger winds, heavy rain, high surf, and beach erosion are possible along Florida's eastern coastline and parts of the Southeastern US later this week.

Locally, this appears to have minimal impacts on our forecast. However, the forecast path may change which could affect the impacts we experience locally. At this point, local impacts do not appear to be major.

What to expect later this week in the Big Bend and South Georgia: better rain chances on Thursday and Friday, plus breezy conditions happening on Wednesday through Friday. Rainfall totals may be somewhere around 1 to 2 inches, with wind gusts around 20-25 miles per hour at times.

Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast over the coming days as the First to Know Weather Team works to fine-tune the exact details and the potential local impacts we may receive.

Another area of low pressure is located in the central Atlantic Ocean. The NHC indicates this area with high tropical formation chances over the next two days as it meanders in the open Atlantic Ocean. In the long term, this will likely pose no threat to land areas.