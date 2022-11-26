Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet over the next upcoming week in the Atlantic basin. This is further supported by the National Hurricane Center's latest outlook which indicates no new tropical developments are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just a few days away on November 30th!
Posted at 5:42 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 17:42:59-05
