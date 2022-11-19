Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/19/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet and settled over the next week in the Atlantic basin, with no new tropical developments expected to arise within the upcoming five days, which is likewise indicated by the National Hurricane Center's latest update. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th!
Posted at 6:14 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 18:14:58-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.