Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/19/22)

Posted at 6:14 PM, Nov 19, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet and settled over the next week in the Atlantic basin, with no new tropical developments expected to arise within the upcoming five days, which is likewise indicated by the National Hurricane Center's latest update. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th!

