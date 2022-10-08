Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/8/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is one storm brewing in the Atlantic basin and that is Tropical Storm Julia. It is located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and it is moving west at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds at 70 miles per hour. Julia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday night as it closes in on the eastern coast of Nicaragua. It is expected to reach the coast of Nicaragua early on Sunday morning. Flash-flooding and mudslides that could be life-threatening are possible across Central America through Sunday. Julia is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves west through Central America towards the adjacent Pacific waters Sunday into Monday.

There are no others areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean and currently no tropical threats to the United States over the next week.