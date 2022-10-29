Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are two disturbances located in the Atlantic basin but they pose no threat to the continental United States. One disturbance is located in the western Atlantic Ocean with a low chance for development over the next five days. It should fizzle out later this weekend so it will not impact any land areas. Another disturbance is located in the central Caribbean Sea and it has a high chance for development over the next five days. It is forecast to move west-northwest through the Caribbean Sea and produce higher rainfall amounts for parts of the Caribbean Islands. Looking ahead, the disturbance is forecast to continue to move west towards Central America later next week. Therefore, there are no local tropical concerns over the next week! Click here for more.