Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/22/22)

A trough of low pressure is still hanging on in the central Atlantic Ocean with a low chance for further development over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting this zone at only a 20% chance for formation within the coming five days. Although it might be able to take on tropical or subtropical characteristics, it appears unlikely that it will develop into something impressive due to the fact that it will likely encounter cooler waters in the northwestern Atlantic Ocean and stronger upper-level winds which should ultimately prevent it from reaching the continental United States. Aside from that, the rest of the tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next week.