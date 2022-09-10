Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (09/10/22)

Earl is still spinning out in the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. Strong winds are possible over the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland this weekend in association with Earl.

Earl is expected to weaken as it moves eastward into the open north Atlantic Ocean early this week. It should eventually dissipate by the middle of the work week. It will have no threat to land.

A tropical wave is set to emerge off of the western coast of Africa early this week. Further development is possible over the next week as it moves into the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. This will be a long-term area to monitor.