Saturday evening First to Know Tropics Check (08/27/22)

Three areas of interest are popping up in the Atlantic Basin as hurricane season is heading into its peak. A tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the western coast of African early this week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has this area at a 20% chance for development over the next 5 days which is low. This will be a long-term area to monitor throughout the next week. Just to the west, an elongated area of low pressure is producing a zone of disorganized showers and storms. The NHC is giving this area a medium shot at tropical formation over the next week at 40%. This will generally work its way closer to the Lesser Antilles this week and may form into a tropical depression as it progresses through the central Atlantic Ocean.

Lastly, a trough of low pressure might try to come together in the northwestern Caribbean Sea over the next few days. NHC only giving this a 20% chance for formation which is low. It looks like a blob of moisture might be able to traverse towards the Yucatan Peninsula and may work its way into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

All of these spots of interest are long-term areas to monitor this week with no immediate concerns to worry about! The First to Know Weather team will let you know first of any changes.