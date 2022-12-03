Saturday evening First to Know forecast (12/3/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening accompanied by a mild and humid feel outside. Some areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be around 60° by Sunday morning. Sunday will offer partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70's. It'll be humid and there could be a few scattered showers during the day, especially in the afternoon. Monday through Tuesday will also bring some additional cloud cover with breaks of sunshine. There could be a couple stray showers during the day Monday and Tuesday, but overall mostly dry conditions should prevail! High temperatures will be in the lower 70's Monday then jump to the upper 70's on Tuesday. Midweek and beyond will bring a warm-up with more sunshine and dry weather! High temperatures will be around 80° Wednesday through Saturday! Low temperatures this week will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. Enjoy the warmer than average temps this week while they last!