Saturday evening First to Know forecast (12/17/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Please note that a Freeze Watch has been issued for inland Big Bend and Florida panhandle cities. This watch is in effect from Sunday night into Monday morning as subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees is possible.

Chilly weather will remain in place for the rest of the weekend ahead, but a significant cold spell is expected at the end of next week just in time for the Christmas weekend. Today spotty showers popped up primarily along our Southeastern counties, but rainfall accumulation was minimal. Next week that will change as widespread rainfall is expected on Tuesday due to an area of low pressure drifting our way. By Friday expected high temperatures will drop down to the lower 40s as cold air blasts in behind a cold front.