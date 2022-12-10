Saturday evening First to Know forecast (12/10/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Thanks to a stationary front pushing down from the northeast, we experienced a solid layer of cloud cover along and north of Interstate 10 today! This prevented the sun from coming out and temperatures from rising out of the 60's in South Georgia and the northern half of the Big Bend. However, the southern half of the Big Bend was treated to sunshine and warmth, especially for beachgoers and boaters who ventured south for some fun outside today! So goes the dynamic tendencies of weather forecasting...

As we head into Saturday evening, expect mainly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50's by Sunday morning, accompanied by some areas of patchy morning fog. More clouds than sunshine will be the story on Sunday with humid conditions and high temperatures in the mid 70's. A few scattered showers are possible on Sunday evening, especially in South Georgia. On Monday, more scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible across the Big Bend and South Georgia. High temperatures will again be in the middle 70's. Tuesday should trend dry with partial sunshine; high temps should land in the lower 70's.

Now comes the big changes heading our way midweek... A strong cold front is set to arrive midweek which will prompt scattered rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a possibility for strong/severe weather with some of these storms. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest forecasts to get the exact timing and impacts from these storms. High temperatures midweek should still be in the 70's. However, after the cold front passes, much cooler and drier air will be here on Friday and next weekend. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 60's under plenty of sunshine!