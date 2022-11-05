Saturday evening First to Know forecast (11/5/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Tonight, clouds will linger and there may be a stray shower or two in the southeast Big Bend. However, we'll trend mainly dry areawide tonight, and stay mild with low temperatures in the low to mid 60's. Sunday will deliver a blend of sunshine and clouds, in addition to humid and very warm conditions; high temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80's!

Warm and dry weather will continue through Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80's and it'll feel less humid outside!

By midweek, some changes are coming to the forecast which might be able to bring some much needed rain to the Big Bend and South Georgia. An area of low pressure is expected to develop east of the Florida peninsula through the week. The system may be able to gain tropical or subtropical characteristics. Regardless of that, the low pressure system is forecast to move west towards the FL peninsula. Then, the system looks to potentially head north and eastward with a stronger incoming cold front by early next weekend.

All of that being said...there could be a few hit or miss showers on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's. Thursday and Friday present the best chances for scattered rain and perhaps a couple thunderstorms. Rainfall totals may be around 1 to 2 inches. It'll also be breezy on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. High temps Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 70's with increased cloud cover. Overall, this appears to have no major impacts on our local weather. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days since there is still some uncertainty on exactly where this system will go!

Next weekend, much cooler and drier air will arrive to finally give us that fall feel we deserve! Saturday's high temperatures may only be around 70 degrees!