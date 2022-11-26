Saturday evening First to Know forecast (11/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Cloudy skies will rule the evening with humid conditions. Rain and a few thunderstorms will roll in from the west overnight into Sunday morning. A marginal risk (shown in green below) for severe weather is in effect for southwestern Georgia and the western half of the Big Bend. This means an isolated strong to severe storm may develop early Sunday, packing a gusty wind potential. The small risk for any rotating storms will likely stay along the western Big Bend coastline and more-so along the panhandle. Rainfall totals will generally be around 0.50 to 1 inch. Sunday morning low temperatures stay mild in the mid to upper 60's.

By Sunday afternoon, all rain and storms should be exiting the eastern-most counties just after lunchtime. That means the second half of Sunday is looking good with some sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's. With drier air moving in, a cool Monday morning is on the way with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40's to start Monday!

Dry, sunny, and seasonably warm weather is on tap to start the final week of November. Monday and Tuesday will have much lower humidity and high temps in the low to mid 70's, so it's going to be beautiful! Another seasonably cool morning in the upper 40's is expected on Tuesday morning.

Rain chances increase again on Wednesday with some scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms possible; humidity will also increase and high temps may climb to the upper 70's. Low temps will be in the mid 50's midweek.

Drier weather shall return to close out the work week with high temps in the lower 70's and low temps in the upper 40's.