Saturday evening First to Know forecast (11/19/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! We have a dreary, cloudy, and chilly night on the way with on and off rain showers expected to continue the rest of tonight. Low temperatures are set to tumble to the lower 40's by Sunday morning. Showers will linger overnight into early Sunday morning, ending from west to east by mid morning. Clouds will remain stubborn on Sunday and it'll stay chilly with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50's in the afternoon. Low temperatures on Monday morning will be around 40°.

The cold weather finally exits the region this week with milder air moving in by Monday. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60's. Low temperatures will be less chilly too, climbing into the 50's the rest of the work week. It'll trend dry on Monday with peeks of sun between the clouds. Rain moves in again on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday should trend mostly dry with high temperatures in the low 70's just in time for Thanksgiving! Rain chances increase again slightly on Friday to close out the work week. Don't get used to the warmth just yet as some cooler air is already looking to make a comeback next weekend with high temps in the lower 60's by Saturday.