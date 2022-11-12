Saturday evening First to Know forecast (11/12/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Much colder air is set to arrive on Sunday so bust out the jackets and sweatshirts because fall is finally making a comeback! Tonight, clouds will linger with slightly breezy conditions. Overnight, a cold front will pass through the region leaving us with chilly low temperatures in the mid 40's! Time to turn off those air conditioners at home and let mother nature cool you down for a change! Sunday will stay chilly with bright, sunny skies and no humidity. By the afternoon, high temperatures will only make it to the low to mid 60's with breezy, northerly winds keeping it crisp and cool! Clear skies Sunday night will lead to an even colder Monday morning with low temperatures tumbling down into the mid 30's!

This week, it will mostly stay on the cooler side with the exception of Tuesday. Monday will trend dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds; high temperatures will be in the upper 60's. On Tuesday, expect some scattered showers and a couple storms during the day. Tuesday will feel a bit warmer and humid with high temp's around 70 degrees with breaks of sun between the clouds.

Wednesday through Friday will trend cooler with high temperatures only in the low to mid 60's. There will be times of sunshine and clouds with a few stray showers possible on Thursday and Friday. Mornings stay chilly, but near average, with low temps in the mid 40's.