Saturday evening First to Know forecast (10/8/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful fall night in store with clearing skies and cooler air on the way! Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50's by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a gorgeous day filled with sunshine and a warm-up by the afternoon; high temperatures will climb to the middle 80's with low humidity.

Early this week, the weather will be wonderful with daily sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's.

By Wednesday, it will turn humid with more cloud cover in the mix. There may be a few showers and a rumble of thunder on Wednesday afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 80's but it'll feel muggy outside.

The humidity will increase again on Thursday and high temps will be in the low 80's. It'll be sticky with scattered rain and thunderstorms triggered by an approaching cold front. There could be a few leftover showers on Friday morning, but that cold front will sweep away the humidity and rain from west to east by Friday afternoon.

Next weekend looks fantastic with low humidity, cool mornings, and high temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's! Perfect to get in the fall spirit!