Saturday evening First to Know forecast (10/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! If you're headed out tonight for the many events and activities going on across the Big Bend and South Georgia the weather will cooperate! It's going to stay dry under mostly cloudy skies tonight. It'll also be mild and a bit muggy with low temperatures in the mid 60's by Sunday morning. On Sunday, cloud cover will linger with some peeks of sunshine in between. It'll be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 70's to lower 80's. There could be a few scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two during the late day hours. Most of the activity will be confined near our western communities. Overall, minimal rain chances are expected on Sunday... with a small chance for a leftover shower on Monday morning in our eastern communities. Monday will trend mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds; high temps will be in the low 80's. By Halloween night, it should be dry everywhere with only a few scattered clouds for Trick-Or-Treating.

The rest of the work week will be dry, warm, a bit humid, and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80's. A small chance for a few showers arrives on Wednesday.