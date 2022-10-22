Saturday evening First to Know forecast (10/22/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Tonight will feature clear skies and a chilly-feel as low temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 40's by Sunday morning! Sunday will offer gorgeous weather under mostly sunny skies and a warm-up with high temperatures in the low 80's! Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy the rest of the weekend because it'll be fantastic! Sunday night continues the quiet trend with cool low temperatures in the low 50's by Monday morning.

As the next work week approaches, our temperatures will climb back towards seasonal averages and stay that way. Monday and Tuesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80's. There's going to be a slight uptick in moisture early this week so it will feel more humid on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next cold front is set to arrive during the midweek time frame too, which could prompt a few scattered showers and possibly a storm on Wednesday. Once the front passes, the work week should finish dry and warm with high's in the low 80's on Thursday and Friday. Mornings will be milder this week with low temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's.

Rain chances increase again by next weekend which isn't a bad thing since most of us in South Georgia and the Big Bend are trending abnormally dry for this time of year...with moderate drought conditions happening in the western Big Bend and southwestern Georgia.