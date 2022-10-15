Saturday evening First to Know forecast (10/15/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Expect a clear and quiet night under mainly clear skies...perfect football weather, indeed! Overnight, it'll turn cool with low temperatures in the mid 50's by Sunday morning. Sunday brings more sunshine and delightful weather. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80's by the afternoon so it will be hot and a touch humid, as winds turn more southerly during the day. Low temperatures will be milder in the low 60's by Monday morning.

A strong cold front is set to slide through the region early this week. Before it reaches South Georgia and the Big Bend, there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to occur on Monday afternoon. There could be an isolated stronger storm carrying a gusty wind potential, especially in South Georgia on Monday afternoon. It'll be warm and humid on Monday under a blend of sun and clouds; high temperatures should top out in the middle 80's with low temperatures in the upper 50's by Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, a drastic drop in temperatures will take hold! Get ready for much colder air to stick around through midweek under plenty of sunshine with absolutely no humidity!

Tuesday will offer sunny skies and comfortable conditions with high's around 70 degrees by the afternoon. At night, it gets a lot colder with low temperatures sinking down to the low 40's by Wednesday morning. Bust out the winter jackets for Wednesday morning! Otherwise, Wednesday brings more sunshine but high temperatures will only make it to the upper 60's by the afternoon...talk about chilly! Mornings stay cold in the 40's the rest of the work week with afternoons gradually warming through the upper 70's by Friday. Definitely feeling more like fall this week!