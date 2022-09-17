Saturday evening First to Know forecast (09/17/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! It's going to be a spectacular night as the majority of the area will stay dry under mostly clear skies. A stray shower or rumble of thunder may develop along the easterly seabreeze this evening in the southeast Big Bend. Otherwise, plan for a beautiful and quiet night with low temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's.

Sunday should offer a similar set-up as Saturday in that much of the Big Bend and South Georgia will trend dry all day long. There could be a couple hit or miss showers and rumbles of thunder in the southeast Big Bend and near I-75 in South Georgia. Fortunately, a lot of drier air is going to linger which will really help limit the chance for rain virtually everywhere! Rain chances on Sunday will only be around 30%. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's and it'll be fairly humid. It may also be a little breezy, too, with winds coming from the north-northeast.

Next week, upper level high pressure will build over the Southern Great Plains and Southeast US. Locally, this will eliminate the chance for rain while simultaneously bringing a gradual warming trend. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90's under fairly humid conditions.

Looks like summer will send us off with some heat as we transition into the new season...the first day of fall is on Thursday but it sure won't feel like it just yet!