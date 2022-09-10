Saturday evening First to Know forecast (09/10/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Cloudy skies will remain stubborn through tonight but there will be some dry breaks happening this evening. However, more passing rain is possible through the overnight hours. Showers will move from south to north coming from the Apalachee Bay and spreading inland into the Big Bend and South Georgia. Heavier downpours are possible on already-saturated grounds which can lead to some flooding issues. Low temperatures will be in the low 70's.

Sunday brings another wet and cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's. It'll be dreary with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain could get heavy at times again which may create widepsread flooding concerns. Low-lying and susceptible areas may experience some flooding issues from high rainfall totals expected again on Sunday. Small rivers, creeks, and streams may be on the rise as runoff contributes to higher amounts of water. The highest rain activity will be concentrated across the Big Bend. South Georgia will see more on-and-off rain and some thunderstorms. An additional 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is possible through Sunday with locally higher amounts not out of the question, especially in the Big Bend. There will be some breaks in the rain activity on Sunday but an overall soggy day can be expected.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Big Bend until Sunday afternoon. Be careful when driving this weekend.

Fortunately, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Some drier air is expected to work down from the north by the middle of the work week. This will really help diminish rain chances, while also reducing humidity which will be a welcome change. Also, the first day of astronomical fall is September 22nd which is less than two weeks away!