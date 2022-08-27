Saturday evening First to Know forecast (08/27/22)

Watch Now
Posted at 7:21 PM, Aug 27, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Scattered showers and storms will be across South Georgia and the Big Bend. Most of the activity will be focused in the southeast Big Bend and eastern South Georgia. Heavier downpours are possible in some of these storms. Showers should wind down through tonight with patchy clouds lingering overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70's.

Sunday will offer a similar set-up as Saturday with scattered rain, storms, and broken clouds. Heavier pockets of rain may create localized flooding concerns in some areas. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Elevated rain chances stay in the mix for the upcoming work week with breaks of sunshine in between hit-or-miss rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures should range from the upper 80's to low 90's each day.

